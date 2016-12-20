Mountain Strong people celebrate the season, persevere

On the 10th day after screaming winds drove arsonists’ flames down the mountain into Gatlinburg, the city still felt like a war zone – blockaded at every entrance, strewn with rubble and charred reminders of lost lives, homes and businesses. Burned out motor lodges and shops and restaurants along East Parkway bore witness to that awful Monday night.

But just beyond the last police barricade, at the far end of a little strip mall on the left, there was music and food and laughter and friendship and happy surprises at the Three Jimmys restaurant, where the steel magnolias of the Gatlinburg Garden Club were having their annual Christmas party.

It was supposed to have happened on Dec. 7 at The Castle – the immense, five-story mountainside mansion with the panoramic view of downtown Gatlinburg. Garden club president George Hawkins had been decorating for weeks, trucking in chairs and tablecloths and garlands and bows. He’d engaged the Three Jimmys to cater, booked 150 reservations and arranged parking and shuttle buses to ferry guests up to the Castle.

“I was getting ready to do a 50-foot tree and had picked up the lights at Ace Hardware,” Hawkins said. “And I thought I’d wait till Tuesday to do that. Well …”

The Gatlinburg Garden Club has a long and storied history, dating back to 1937 when it was founded by the Pi Beta Phi service fraternity-sponsored Weaver’s Guild. Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts and Pi Beta Phi Elementary School are also part of that legacy. It didn’t take this mountain-tough bunch long to decide that the show must go on.

“It’s like the ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ with Betty Hutton,” Hawkins said. “Remember when the circus train turned over and they decided the show must go on, bigger and better than ever? Well, we need to put our best foot forward.”

Hawkins, whose home survived, was sporting an elegant jacket and pocket square. His immediate predecessor, Mike West, was dressed in green sweatpants and a yellow sweatshirt – pretty much the sum total of his wardrobe, the rest having been lost to the fire in North Chalet Village. He and his wife, Sally, had gotten separated in the smoke and flames and confusion and each thought the other was dead.

“She grabbed the dogs and went out ahead of me while I stopped to grab my keys and wallet,” he said. “When I went out, I couldn’t find her.”

He drove up to the clubhouse (their designated emergency meeting place) and waited. Finally a snowplow made it up Wiley Oakley Drive and brought the survivors down the mountain. He got the evacuation notice two hours after his house burned.

Meanwhile, Sally, shoeless, was running down the flaming mountain in her stocking feet, eventually meeting up with a sheriff’s deputy who piled her and the dogs into his cruiser and started looking for a way out. He thought they were trapped, but a dispatcher talked them to safety. Sally, who suffered burns on her face, was taken to the hospital, where she started calling friends – “I’m alive. Have you heard from Mike?”

She told a TV reporter that her husband was dead.

They were reunited when someone told Mike where she was and gave him a ride to the LeConte Center.

“If I’ve got him, I can take anything else that comes,” Sally said.

They lost their home and their cat, Fanny. They plan to rebuild.

The party was one for the ages. The food was bountiful and delicious (several of the Three Jimmys employees who cooked and served it were among the new Gatlinburg homeless).

Gatlinburg Heritage Club’s vice president Bill Landry and Gatlinburg-Pittman High School’s guidance counselor Don Bohannon (who has helped local kids get scholarships worth millions of dollars over the years) spoke, and 15-year-old Tristan Laboard played the violin. Peggy Smith played the piano and a group of G-P alumni singers showed up to honor their choral director, Ruth Lewis.

The high point of the party was the surprise wedding of Laura Lee Elizabeth Adams and James Thomas Polk. Hawkins, a former Gatlinburg mayor and city commissioner, officiated (after making sure he was still legal to do so). The ceremony came at the end of the program, when Hawkins announced there was one more thing on the agenda and launched into the wedding vows.

“Laura Lee, do you take James to be your lawfully wedded husband?

“James, do you take Laura Lee to be your lawfully wedded wife?”

Hawkins said later: “Both said, ‘Yes, I do,’ and everybody was so shocked. They applauded and carried on. The girls (from the chorus) were standing near the piano and started singing ‘Hey, Big Spender,’ and the first girl grabbed James by the necktie and whirled him around, to great applause.

“It was a happy, happy luncheon. What a great way to start the healing process.”