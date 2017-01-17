‘Supremes’ singer Mary Wilson to visit Knoxville

Pop singers come and go, some trailing clouds of glory, some disappearing after their allotted 15 minutes. Few have as generous a heart as Mary Wilson of the Supremes, who will perform as part of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s News Sentinel Pops Series on Feb. 4.

Wilson has graciously agreed to appear as a guest speaker at the Sister to Sister conference of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Greater Knoxville Chapter (NCBW, Greater Knoxville) at the Phyllis Wheatley Center earlier that same day.

It all started when Joshalyn Hundley, newly elected vice president of resource and development for the organization and vice president of community development at First Tennessee Bank, noticed that the date of Wilson’s performance coincided with the conference.

Hundley says, “One of my primary roles is to search for opportunities that align with the NCBW’s mission.”

She spoke with Jennifer Barnett Harrell, the KSO’s director of education and community partnerships, with whom she’d worked on MLK Day events. Harrell advised her to submit a written request, and she would forward it to Wilson’s team. Hundley handed the assignment to Delores Mitchell, human resources manager for Lowe’s in Knoxville and president of NCBW, Greater Knoxville. “I wrote the proposal,” says Mitchell, “and the KSO did the rest.”

“The KSO has been a superb long-term partner with the Martin Luther King Jr. of Greater Knoxville Commission, where I also serve as a commissioner,” says Hundley. “The orchestra is known as a pillar in our community with a reputation of inclusiveness, which encouraged me to reach out.”

With its Knoxville chapter established as a 501(c)(3) organization in July 2015, the NCBW is an advocacy group for women of color in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

The Sister to Sister conference will focus on HIV/AIDS, body image, breast and other cancer risks, sex and abstinence, date rape and domestic abuse.

Wilson, who with her fellow Supremes represented the height of glamour and sophistication during the golden days of Motown in the ’60s and ’70s, is herself a passionate advocate for HIV/AIDS research and treatment, traveling as a CultureConnect ambassador on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

On the U.S. Embassy website, she stresses the need for celebrities to help raise awareness for HIV/AIDS. “People listen to your songs. You can get their attention.

“How sad this disease is. I’m not speaking as a victim. I’m speaking on the level that we all need to recognize – there are all different approaches to take to get to that area of healing. We have to start right at the family, at the little girls. We’ve got to teach those little children how to survive, go on to live, and have a future.”

She has raised thousands of dollars for AIDS awareness, and here in Knoxville, she’ll have her boots on the ground, walking the walk, when she speaks directly to some of those girls and their families.

KSO executive director Rachel Ford says, “It is very kind of a celebrity like Mary Wilson to donate her time like this. We are looking forward to the KSO Pops performance that will feature Mary on Feb. 4 at the Civic Auditorium and are glad to have engaged an artist who cares about the community she’s visiting and is willing to volunteer her time to speak about important social issues.”

“We believe that Mary Wilson is capable of speaking into the lives of our participants and can encourage those of us who are walking alongside of her championing these efforts,” says Hundley. “It was simply a gift from God that she agreed.”

Info: about Mary Wilson’s work as a CultureConnect ambassador, iipdigital.usembassy.gov; about the NCBW, 100blackwomen-greaterknoxville.org; for ticketes to the KSO’s Pops Series, knoxvillesymphony.com.