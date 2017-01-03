A holiday birding treat

Our 520-plus National Wildlife Refuges, covering 93 million acres, offer great opportunities for folks to get out and enjoy nature. Their rivers, lakes, swamps, fields and mountains are home to a myriad of varieties of trees and flowers, bushes and grasses. That means they are also home to innumerable critters that people like to watch – big animals, butterflies and, in the case of birders, birds.

Over 200 of our National Wildlife Refuges were set aside specifically to protect, manage and restore habitat for migratory birds, and one result of that effort has been to yield a list of over 700 species of birds that have been seen in America’s National Wildlife Refuges. And the good people who manage those refuges have made many of them very birder-friendly, with wildlife drives meandering through all their different natural features, plus nature trails, photo blinds and observation towers.

Through the years, Grandma and I have accumulated many fond memories, and some large bird lists, from such places as Santa Ana NWR in south Texas, Savannah NWR in coastal South Carolina, and Malheur NWR, the recently hooligan-occupied but still wild and beautiful refuge in eastern Oregon.

And through those years, one of our favorites has been the reasonably nearby 34,500-acre Wheeler NWR, only a four-hour drive away in north Alabama, spread out along TVA’s big Wheeler Lake. Its headquarters are just east of Decatur, Ala. It was established in 1938 as a wintering area for ducks, geese and other migratory birds and consists of woods, water and hundreds of acres of agricultural fields managed partly as bird food.

It also happens to be a convenient 12-minute drive from our son’s home, where we usually find ourselves at Christmas time, the high season for the hordes of water birds that congregate at the refuge in December, January, and February. The late December weather there in north Alabama can be dicey for birding – we’ve had inches of snow one year, all-day monsoons of rain another. But this year was calm, dry, and a balmy 72 degrees by midday – a great Christmas present from Mother Nature! And a marvelous two-hour birding trip to Wheeler NWR in shirt sleeves on Dec. 24 was a perfect addition for us to add to the holiday festivities.

The best plan for enjoying Wheeler NWR is to start at the Visitors Center, where there are friendly and knowledgeable volunteers to tell you what’s going on out there, plus interesting displays of wildlife, maps and other information. The major attraction, though, is the Observation Building, 200 yards away down a wooded gravel pathway. Sitting right on the edge of the water, the Observation Building is there for one purpose: observation. You walk in the back side, and there before you are two walls, front and side, facing out over the big embayment of calm, bird-filled water, one-way glass from floor to ceiling. Most first-timers walk in and say “wow!”

Across the water from the building is a huge farm field managed to produce bird food, lying fallow at this time of the year; beyond that, woods and more water. The numbers of water birds peak out in January; when we were there the refuge personnel estimated that the big farm field held around 11,000 sandhill cranes – it looked like a million to us. This time of year the sandhills are joined by innumerable geese, ducks, white pelicans, gulls and herons, with smaller numbers of less commonly seen species, just waiting to be discovered.

The sandhill cranes set the scene and the mood for the bird drama. Thousands of the big, gray, 5-foot-tall birds stand around in the field and along the shore, making a constant din of background noise with their strange bugling crane calls. And more of them are overhead, coming and going in V-formations of from three to 30 or more, flying high and low. That overall picture in and of itself makes the visit worthwhile, a scene right out of a nature documentary of some sort.

But against that backdrop there were more wonders to be seen. One noted authority on cranes was quoted as saying that Wheeler is one of the best places in the world to see whooping cranes. And sure enough, in the far back of the big field were 15 white blobs, which, with the aid of binoculars, became 15 big whooping cranes! Ironically, back in 1941, at their lowest point, there were only 14 or 15 whooping cranes left in the wild, and here we were, seeing 15 of the approximately 600 whooping cranes in the world today, all in a single bunch! And we didn’t have to charter a boat or plane trip to go somewhere to see them.

And as if to make things even better for us, one of the big guys decided to come over close to the Observation Building to hang out with a dozen or so of its new best friends, the sandhill cranes. It flew in, sipped some lake water, worked on its feathers for a bit, and sat down for a nap – all within a couple hundred feet of us in there behind the glass, in awe of seeing, up close, one of the rarest birds in the world!

Once one has had a full dose of crane watching, one turns to the ducks. And there they were, probably more than a thousand of them, right there in the water and on the shore outside the windows. We identified eight species, loafing, swimming, eating, occasionally chasing one another, constantly in motion. And in addition to large numbers and good close looks, the ducks provided us with one more rare-bird treat for the day.

Among all those ducks, the two most numerous species were ducks called gadwalls, and then American wigeons; both are totally familiar to our duck-hunting friends; both species were there in the hundreds. But then there is another wigeon, called the Eurasion wigeon, that breeds in Europe and Asia. It is known to winter along both coasts of North America, though only rarely at inland locations like the TVA lakes. Not an especially rare bird, but rarely seen where we are. The refuge staff had told us that there was a Eurasion wigeon around; one fellow at the Observation Building had driven down from Nashville just to see it. And after two hours of looking at all those ducks, there it was – close enough to see well and to photograph! Icing on the birding cake!

A brief scan for small land birds at the headquarters feeders and nearby woods, and we were back in our car and POOF! Back to the world of cars and gas stations, fast food places and last-minute shoppers. But happy to have had that time outdoors, seeing a tiny corner of the earth as it was intended to be, and knowing that those refuges are there, all across the country, saving those treasures for us all. So a Happy New Year to you all; get out somewhere and enjoy your surroundings!