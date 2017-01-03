A whole new world!

He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation; for in him all things in heaven and on earth were created, things visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or powers – all things have been created through him and for him. He himself is before all things, and in him all things hold together. He is the head of the body, the church; he is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, so that he might come to have first place in everything. For in him all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell, and through him God was pleased to reconcile to himself all things, whether on earth or in heaven, by making peace through the blood of the cross.

(Colossians 1:15-20 NRSV)

If you are in the habit of skipping the verses of Scripture that always appear at the beginning of this column, stop right now, and go back to the top! Read and reread those six verses and reflect on the power and the wonder of that passage. It is stunning! The magnitude of creation – the centrality of Jesus’ birth, life, ministry, death, and resurrection in that creation – is jaw-dropping! The Apostle Paul captured in those words an astonishing description of Jesus: the Creator, the Son, the Man, the Lamb, the Savior. Sometimes I fear we get so familiar with the Bible we don’t read it with amazement and joy. We read it just like we would read yesterday’s paper: “Oh, yeah, I know what happened. I know all that stuff.” As we start a New Year, let’s try – every day – to remember what God has done for us in the person of Jesus Christ. Let’s live into His promises; let’s be His people on earth!