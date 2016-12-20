Good things come to those who accidently stumble into them

We tell our kids to set goals and plan ahead. But we realize during the second half of life that some of the best stuff comes unexpectedly, or even accidentally. That was the case when I got the chance to cover local government for the Shopper News.

I was trained as a journalist, but I took a detour after college to immerse myself in the latest technology craze − desktop publishing. I hadn’t done any reporting for some time when I submitted a writing sample to my first Shopper editor, Larry Van Guilder. It was a story about my older daughter getting her hair styled.

What I really wanted to be was a columnist like Sherri Gardner Howell, who later became my editor.

My first government gig was the town of Farragut. I was further schooled in local politics by former city council member Barbara Pelot, who hung out with me at Long’s Drug Store every Wednesday morning. In addition to meeting a slew of city council and county commission candidates, I learned from listening to Pelot reminisce with old friends like Jean Teague and Tim Burchett.

Because of Long & Short, I saw familiar faces when I began watching city council and county commission meetings. I met more elected officials at press conferences, and Shopper publisher Sandra Clark assigned interviews with several others.

Through the process, I got educated and made a few new friends. I’m a particular fan of Knoxville-Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission executive director Gerald Green and his efforts to update the city’s outdated zoning ordinances. I like his ideas about mixed use development and his dogged determination to get the community involved in the planning process.

County Commissioner John Schoonmaker also impresses me with his efforts to stay in touch with constituents. As a past chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals, he makes it his business to keep West Knox County residents up-to-date on development that affects them. His monthly report on the upcoming MPC agenda to the Council of West Knox County Homeowners is always informative.

Duane Grieve, who became District 2 city council rep after Pelot, is another friend. He likes to shoot the breeze, which is helpful to reporters, and he’s willing to change his mind if a good case is made. He’s also a staunch supporter of the Bearden community.

There was a time when my youngest child, Laurel, tagged along with me to community events. In addition to getting free food and entertainment, she got to meet both mayors. Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero complimented her on her hair, and Knox County Mayor Burchett slipped her a business card and said to call him for lunch. She’s never forgotten it.

It’s been a fun and fascinating ride, one that I never expected when I wrote about the trip to the hairdresser. I’ll start a new job at the beginning of the year, but I’ll always be grateful to the Shopper and its readers, who made it all worthwhile. Thank you.