Now these be the last words of David. David the son of Jesse said, and the man who was raised up on high, the anointed of the God of Jacob, and the sweet psalmist of Israel said, “The Spirit of the Lord spake by me, and his word was in my tongue. The God of Israel said, the Rock of Israel spake to me, He that ruleth over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God. And he shall be as the light of the morning, when the sun riseth, even a morning without clouds; as the tender grass springing out of the earth by clear shining after rain.”

(2 Samuel 23:1-4 KJV)

Like so many others, I know these words because I sang them. I heard them first when I was in junior high school; the high school choir room was just across the hall, and so I could listen in to their rehearsals while I did my work. I fell in love with both the biblical text and the music of Randall Thompson (my very favorite composer). Later, much later, I had the privilege of directing my own adult church choir, which, with more mature voices, was better able to do justice to the composer’s setting.

I suppose the biblical text came back to me now because our country has just inaugurated a new president.

My prayer is that he will be aware of the need to be just, and rule in the fear of God.

Let us pray for him, whether or not we voted for him, and for our beloved country. Let’s be aware of our duties as citizens to do what is right, care for those less fortunate, welcome the foreigner, and obey the laws of our land.