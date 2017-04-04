Clusters of joy

The living, the living, they thank you, as I do this day; fathers make known to children your faithfulness. The Lord will save me, and we will sing to stringed instruments all the days of our lives, at the house of the Lord.

(Isaiah 38:19-20 NRSV)

Time was, in my family, that births took place in January. Mother and two of her three siblings were January babies. Daddy was also born in January, as were his father and mother.

There were jokes that floated around the family about how unfair it was to have so many birthday celebrations in the same month.

That pattern has shifted now, to April. My brother Warren and his wife, Libby, are April babies, as are my daughter Eden and my husband, Lewis.

My daughter Jordan is a March baby, and her husband, Justin, was born in October. Like them, I am an outlier in the April pattern, because although I was due in October, I dilly-dallied around until the first wee hours of November.

I am especially fond of birthdays because of their power to make what would be an otherwise ordinary day into a special occasion. Birthdays bring back memories, tend to bring out old pictures and stories, and celebrate the life of one person.

Sometimes when I am considering the joy of birthdays, I remember the birthday of our Lord, which we celebrate with all manner of food and gifts and partying, but too easily forget the birthday Boy and the difference He made in our world and in our lives.

So, let’s celebrate the gift of life, not just on birthdays, but every day, and give thanks that we are here, alive, able to enjoy this beautiful world, with all its wonders and joys and challenges!

Enjoy life!