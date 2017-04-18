The Lamb who lives

The next day John [the Baptist] again was standing with two of his disciples, and as he watched Jesus walk by, he exclaimed, “Look, here is the Lamb of God!”

(John 1: 35-36 NRSV)

The Easter story never gets old. It is as amazing and startling and breathtaking today as when the stone was first rolled away from the tomb. Christians the world over rejoice again, celebrate anew, proclaim with wonder, “He is alive!”

This season is the most joyous and celebrative season of the Christian year. Even the readings that take us through the weeks between Easter and Pentecost are taken from the Acts of the Apostles rather than the Old Testament, because the early church, empowered by the Holy Spirit, is the best witness to the Resurrection.

There are those who say that when Christmas is over, it is really over, because of the let-down from celebration, as well as the cleaning and putting away of decorations and carol books and the temptations of finishing off the Christmas cookies. (I know who you are!)

But the Resurrection of Jesus is a whole ’nother thing. Even the resurrection of Lazarus was only a temporary reprieve. Jesus, however, was resurrected to live forever!

We can’t explain it. We can only believe it. The disciples (that bunch of craven cowards who deserted Jesus when the going got tough) rallied eventually (except, of course, Judas, who repented by committing suicide) and went all over most of the (then) known world telling the amazing story.

It saddens me when the only celebration some people want at Easter is an egg hunt. (I am not opposed to egg hunts; I have been to many of them! But how about let’s keep the main thing the main thing?)

Happy Easter! Hallelujah!