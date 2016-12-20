Bowl game is for seniors

Special reader Bill Young (not THE Bill Young, he used to say, early in our correspondence) picked up on my disregard for the upcoming bowl game. He didn’t disagree that next year should have already started and is of far greater concern than salvaging and reassembling fragments from the recent mess.

Bill simply sees the bowl from a different perspective.

“When this senior class signed on, the program was in shambles. We are no longer losing more than we are winning. I really-really want these seniors to go out with a win!”

I’ll buy some of that. I respect the Tennessee seniors. Ten truly hung in there. I remain offended that Vanderbilt determined where they would go for their bowl opportunity.

Regarding the seniors, large Charles Folger deserves a medium medal. The defensive tackle walked on during the Derek Dooley disaster and never gave up. He practiced every day and got in one game in 2014 and one in 2015. Butch Jones recognized tenacity and rewarded it with a scholarship for this season.

Folger made three tackles against Tennessee Tech, one for a three-yard loss. Teammates cheered.

Defensive tackle LaTroy Lewis and linebacker Kenny Bynum followed the same timeline but played a lot more.

End Jason Croom played in three games in 2012, endured two season-ending injuries but never surrendered. I think I remember his first catch was a touchdown against Oregon.

Malik Foreman engaged most of the bumps and stumbling blocks in the defensive backfield but made one spectacular hustle play against Texas A&M. He chased down Trayveon Williams on a 71-yard run late in the fourth quarter, knocked the ball loose and helped force the game into overtime. It was unforgettable but, alas, not enough.

Offensive lineman Dylan Wiesman is mental toughness personified. Minus injuries, he might have been Tennessee’s best blocker. Memorable was his pinch-hit job at center in the victory over Florida.

Opponents running away from Derek Barnett ran into Corey Vereen. He had six sacks and 10 tackles for losses this season. If the defense had stopped anybody in November, he might have been mistaken for a star.

Hopefully, some will forever remember Jalen Reeves-Maybin. The best linebacker was lost from the lineup early in the season. Four years ago, Jalen was an early commitment who helped the Vols before he arrived. He was a beacon in Butch’s first recruiting race.

Three highlights of Cameron Sutton’s career were punt returns for touchdowns. His 467 yards last year broke Bobby Majors’ school record set in 1969.

Fourth highlight was winning an Al Wilson Award for leadership. Fifth or first was what he gave in rehab to get back on the field after suffering a fractured ankle in the Ohio game.

Sutton never whined about probable NFL money lost in returning for this senior season.

Joshua Dobbs became the face of the franchise. He played through assorted criticisms (lack of accuracy, can’t throw deep). He sometimes erred in how badly he wanted to win. He gave up interceptions he should not have thrown. He lost the final crucial fumble of the season.

Some Saturdays Dobbs performed rather well. He threw four touchdown passes in breaking the Gators’ grip. He passed for 398 yards at Texas A&M. He ran for 190 against Missouri. He completed 31 of 34 against Vandy. He produced 8,951 career yards and 83 touchdowns. Only Peyton Manning had more.

Two more victories might have made these seniors famous.

Marvin West invites reader reactions.

His address is westwest6@netzero.com