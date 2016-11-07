Now seems an appropriate time to reconsider the wonderful, awful difference in winning and losing.

Six weeks ago, Tennessee football fans were already in Atlanta in their minds, warming up for the Southeastern Conference championship game. It was their reward, an entitlement after enduring the bad years.

Butch Jones’ fourth season was destined to be the big payoff. He might be coach of the year. There was ample motivation, bonus pots of gold in his contract.

Fans smiled at the thought of his brick-by-brick sales pitch but it was working. The team was undefeated, thanks in part to fate. The Florida problem was in the rearview mirror. God had knocked off Georgia. It was finally real football time in Tennessee.

Those who were honest admitted Alabama would be favored by a few in the big East-West title game but if the orange team pulled an upset, it would be in consideration for the national playoffs. Go Vols!

Five weeks ago, those same fans and a few coaches were shaking their heads, trying to figure out what went wrong. Tennessee fell behind Texas A&M by three touchdowns, responded with what looked like a thousand yards, endured six turnovers and lost on the seventh, an interception in the second overtime.

Yes, there were some injuries.

The third Saturday in October was a total disaster. The Crimson Tide inflicted one of the worst beatings in the glorious history of that rivalry and it happened on a key recruiting afternoon in Neyland Stadium. Jalen Hurd carried 13 times for 28 yards and caught three passes for minus one.

Losing wasn’t a total shock. Embarrassment was hard to swallow.

One nice fan asked point blank: Is the SEC too tough for Butch?

Of course not, said I, but there before us was an example of that awful difference in winning and losing. The victory over Florida had been a glorious experience. Thirty-eight unanswered points! Imagine that. The crusher by Alabama spoiled two weeks and maybe more.

Tennessee did not lose on the open date but there was no net gain. Well, trainers did say Darrin Kirkland could play.

The loss at South Carolina was very different. In theory, the Gamecocks had no offense. They were two-touchdown underdogs. Their freshman quarterback, correct age to be a senior in high school, had heard about Derek Barnett but did not flinch at the sight.

He took the hits and stood up for more. He even patted Barnett on the shoulder. Nice move.

Jake Bentley performed much better than Tennessee’s senior quarterback.

The UT side scene eventually overshadowed the main event. We didn’t know at the time that the fuse was lit for the Hurd explosion. We just saw him on the bench in the second half as if he wasn’t interested. Others around him didn’t seem to mind too much, in or out, either way.

Joshua Dobbs played poorly. The offensive line was bad – except when John Kelly had the ball. Evan Berry returned a kickoff 100 yards. Cheers. Nigel Warrior muffed an assignment and gave up a bomb. Dobbs brought down the curtain with his 20th career interception.

Butch used bad words in postgame analysis: Lethargic. Disinterested. Sloppy. Unacceptable.

He said he, his assistants, players, everybody on the payroll had to share responsibility. We knew who to blame. August expectations went on a space flight. This was the year. The letdown and crash magnified the pain.

Here is where we are: Kentucky is now the pivotal occasion. Everything depends on what the Wildcats can and can’t do. Can you believe that? What if they want it more?

Any day now, someone will misquote the legendary Grantland Rice, Vanderbilt man, hall-of-fame sportswriter, and pretend winning and losing don’t really matter, it’s how you play the game.

Don’t believe it. Not a word of it. Ask Butch.

