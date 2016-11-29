Eight is NOT enough

Be nice. Butch needs your help. Please be patient and supportive. Send cheerful get-well cards.

Encourage him to seek advice. If he is going to continue as Tennessee football coach, at four-plus million and several perks, he must give the Volunteers of 2017 a different look.

If these Vols had an actual blueprint, it didn’t work. From start to finish, this was never a good team. It wasn’t ready to play at the beginning of several games. Captains attended coin tosses. The band played Rocky Top. Opponents scored touchdowns, sometimes in clusters before Tennessee joined the fray.

The 8-4 record was misleading. Three victories were against off-brands and two were pure luck.

It is possible the Volunteers set a world record for injuries. Misfortune must have been a factor but the number defied the law of averages. Was strength-and-conditioning flawed? Was August too soft?

We know this team set a record for yards yielded, the most in school history. Defensive backs never mastered the art of looking back for the ball. Outside containment did not exist. There were wide lanes to big gains.

Injuries were relevant. Tennessee ran short on tackles. The best linebacker missed 9½ games. The best corner missed half the season and wasn’t the same when he hustled back.

“Next man up” was for public consumption. It sounded good. Replacements were supposedly instructed in the ways of the SEC, but several looked lost. I used to know but no longer can tell how long it takes to teach fundamentals. Different instructors. Different students.

I do know for sure that eight wins are not enough. I explained that when Bill Battle was here. Like Bill, Butch is a decent guy, a life coach, an advocate of academics. That is of considerable importance.

Alas, Bill didn’t make it. Butch might earn a bronze statue if he is tough enough and links decency with more victories.

I want to say this gently so Butch does not get his feelings hurt. Losing the fourth quarter to Vanderbilt is not acceptable. No excuses. No spin. No diversionary tactics. This just won’t do.

Losing to South Carolina was devastating. It mortally wounded the season of high expectations. This was worse. It was dead on delivery and humbling. Did you see the coach of the Commodores jumping around as if he had received a pony for Christmas? He was in shock. His team outplayed and outhit the vaunted Vols. Derek Mason was speechless – for a while.

It might be impolite to mention that he outcoached Butch. Did you notice what shifting two tight ends from right to left did for three Vandy touchdown runs? The opening was four lanes wide. Did you identify Tennessee adjustments from the first to the second to the third? I didn’t either.

How about pressure on Vanderbilt’s quarterback? Blitz packages were ineffective. Did you analyze the UT secondary? Don’t get beat deep is the first maxim of pass defense. Vandy noticed the deficiency.

I can help with that. Deep in the archives, filed under 1970, is grainy film that illustrates pass defense. The late Buddy Bennett was architect. The coaching point was run with receivers, look for the ball, catch the ball. Volunteers intercepted 36.

Bobby Majors got 10. Captain Tim Priest picked off nine. Jackie Walker had five. David Allen and Conrad Graham intercepted three each. Tennessee won 11 games.

What we now celebrate was not very good but it is not the end. Tennessee football goes on and on. This is a crossroad.

You can have the bowl game. I don’t want it. I want the Vols to start preparations now for next season. So much needs to be done. Big bowl bonuses should be applied to the future. We have overpaid for the past.

