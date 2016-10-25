Glamour and heartbreak

For generations, Tennessee football has been the biggest show in town.

It is a glamorous game, full house at Neyland Stadium, color, pageantry, Smokey, standing ovations, “Rocky Top” again and again – and even ESPN GameDay if excitement peaks.

Fans worship the Volunteers. Have you ever been to the Vol Walk?

Thousands and more renew wedding vows with the Vols each spring when they skip a car payment to buy season tickets. Lives are planned around the schedule.

Memories are forever. Long run. Pick six. Eighty-yard pass on the opening play. Letterman status carries all the way to obituaries. We never forget.

Honors are set in stone. Little boys are taught to recite the Hall of Fame list. All-Americans are held in awe. There is one notch up, a number retired. And then there is Peyton Manning.

There is also a flip side to Tennessee football fame and fortune. It comes in different degrees, obscurity, disappointment, even heartbreak. Today its name is Danny O’Brien.

Danny was a foot soldier, a defensive tackle from Flint, Mich., a warrior with more toughness than talent. He liked camouflage hunting gear, country music, big trucks and all things outdoors. He said he chose Tennessee because it felt like home. He would have been a good fit in Union County.

He redshirted. He waited his turn. He could plug a hole and keep blockers off linebackers but it often appeared his primary job was to keep a position warm until a terrific recruit matured and took his place.

The multitudes never knew Danny. He started the six games he played this season, one last year and a dozen as a sophomore when the roster was limited – but there were no landmark accomplishments.

One moderate fan had never heard of him until TV cameras zoomed in on the prayer meeting at Texas A&M. Danny was down and not moving much.

Teammates grasped the gravity of the situation. They took a knee.

Medical experts feared the worst, critical head or spinal injury. They called for a big board to support the big body and gingerly lifted him onto a John Deere wagon to be hauled away.

That was the last we saw of Danny, 11:44 to go in the fourth quarter.

There was good news at the hospital, no debilitating damage. He recovered sufficiently to fly home with the team.

A few hours later, he got fired.

Butch Jones said it was a violation of team rules. Butch didn’t make the decision. The penalty came down from the university. Best guess is a third failed drug test.

Teammates expressed surprise and hurt. Danny was very popular. As a fifth-year senior, he had seen it all, losses to Vanderbilt, coaching changes, seasons of hard labor, no recognition, no complaints.

Danny could have been chased away earlier. On the early Sunday morning of Feb. 9, 2014, in the fallout from a loud party directed by A.J. Johnson and Dontavis Sapp, sheriff’s deputies charged O’Brien with criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and underage consumption of alcohol. The real sin was the fake ID.

Jones imposed what he considered proper punishment. The court eventually dismissed the case.

Danny got in trouble again in September 2015. He was suspended. He said the correct things, that he was learning from his blunders, “partying mistakes and all that stuff,” and that he would cut out the distractions out of respect for the team. He missed two games.

Finally came the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Tennessee football didn’t end right for Danny O’Brien. I was sorry to see him go. Down deep, he is a good man who made bad decisions. He got a degree but gave more than he got.

I liked something else. Danny’s dad, Kelly, and grandfather Phil served in the Army. Danny was proud of that. On Veterans Day, he said, “Thank you to the true heroes who defend our flag and freedom.”

No question that Danny O’Brien stands for the national anthem. I like that.

