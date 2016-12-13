In defense of Joshua Dobbs

Coffee shop comments and football forum exchanges may not perfectly match what a million Tennessee fans are thinking, but this is the best I can do today: The Vanderbilt game won’t go away.

The defense is still catching most of the heat, but some is spilling onto Joshua Dobbs. His fumble at the end of the third quarter launched Commodore domination of the fourth.

Criticism of Dobbs seems so unfair.

He was not a turnover machine. He threw 319 passes and suffered 12 interceptions. He handled the ball hundreds of times and fumbled 10. Four were lost. The tragedies happened, inconveniently, at Texas A&M, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

I understand, quarterbacks generally get too much credit for victories and too much blame for losses. Some fans never stopped nipping at Dobbs, even when he was player of the week.

Back in the summer, there was light chatter about Dobbs for Heisman. Some snickered and said no way. Dobbs was not an accurate passer. He overthrew deep receivers and bounced the ball to backs in the flat. He was coached to stay in the pocket because, on the run, he couldn’t hit the proverbial broad side of a barn.

I preserved a postgame fan quote from 9-17-16: “This team is bad and the QB is terrible.

“He can’t throw. He can’t read defenses. For a rocket scientist, he continues to make dumb decisions.”

Dobbs did start this season slowly. Health care concepts restricted runs. He looked like himself against Florida – 319 yards and four touchdown passes. He threw the Georgia Hail Mary to the proper place. His stats were OK against the Aggies.

When the Vols got to November and other deficient defenses, scouts started following Dobbs. He was suddenly having one of the best seasons in Tennessee history. His quarterback rating became 152.6. He completed 63.3 percent. He threw for 26 touchdowns, most in the SEC. Last Vol to lead that department was Heath Shuler.

Dobbs ran for 713 yards and nine scores. He caught a TD pass. He showed up every Saturday. Each time he was knocked down, he got up.

He signed autographs. He visited the sick and heartbroken. He helped old ladies across busy streets.

Joshua didn’t exactly lose the Vanderbilt game. Incredibly, he completed 31 of 34 passes and didn’t miss a single tackle.

I never thought it would come to this, feeling a need to defend Robert Joshua Dobbs.

From my perspective, he is a model citizen, superior student and a credit to his parents. I predict he will be a university ambassador for years to come. He may someday donate a million or two. Wouldn’t it be something if he came back as president?

He is smart and tough, an excellent athlete playing quarterback. He is the epitome of a team player, unselfish to a fault. He did not complain when receivers dropped footballs and blockers missed blocks. He never changed expressions when deployed in the shotgun formation on short-yardage plays – when all of us “coaches” knew he should have been under center.

As captains go, he was unflappable, rock-solid in his example of poise under duress.

The first thing Joshua Dobbs did for Tennessee was accept a Tennessee scholarship. He was a four-star prep prospect, 6-3 and thin-looking but strong enough, totally dependable, never missed a day of school.

He was pledged to Arizona State when Butch swooped in and changed his thinking. Knoxville was closer to Alpharetta, Ga. UT engineering professors are among the best in the world. Dobbs’ multiple abilities made him a probable fit for whatever it is Butch runs. By the way, the Vols play in the spotlight-hot SEC.

Twice there were redshirt plans. Dobbs responded when called prematurely. If he was ever intimidated, it didn’t show.

Dobbs has been criticized for not being Peyton Manning. He has been blamed for not winning championships. Alas, his worst game somehow overshadowed a dozen good to excellent performances.

I say he did what he could. Joshua Dobbs can play for me.

Marvin West invites reader reaction.

His address is westwest6@netzero.com