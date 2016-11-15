Jalen Reeves-Maybin and what might have been

Jalen Reeves-Maybin is the Tennessee poster person for what might have been.

He is a match for the team dilemma. This was going to be his finest season, a time to force skeptical scouts to rethink his NFL potential. This was going to be a march to the mountaintop for the Volunteers. It didn’t turn out that way.

Jalen still has a chance. The athletic department still believes in the team. It is offering SEC championship game tickets for sale.

If Jalen can get healthy enough quickly enough, scouts will take another look. They are certain to have reservations about durability and size. They will measure him at 6 feet and a quarter-inch and look at each other and wonder how big is big enough.

Reeves-Maybin probably can’t be back at top strength for combine testing. That means archives double in importance and Butch Jones’ perception takes on added value. What the coach sees and says are gladiator, natural leader, heart of a lion, fight to the finish.

Captain Jalen put what he had on the line again the night after the South Carolina crusher. He named names, challenged individuals to stand up and accept responsibility. He called on the team to get its act together.

How different it could have been if his shoulder was well and his hard hat within reach. He has the other stuff – instincts, toughness and range. He had more than 100 tackles as a sophomore and junior. He has excellent diagnostic skills. He was very good at wrecking screen passes. He slithered past blockers. He is light on his feet and accelerates quickly. Good balance allows him to change directions.

OK, the rest of the story: Pro people say he has narrow shoulders, short arms and limited bulk potential – capped at about what he is, 230. Jalen smiles and says he has the best dreadlocks on the squad.

Jalen Ahmad Reeves-Maybin has a hyphenated name, a compromise to honor his mother, dearly beloved LaDawn Reeves over in Clarksville, and his father, Marques Maybin, former Louisville basketball player once pledged to the Vols.

As the name suggests, Jalen has already been through more than one either-or experience.

Back in January, after the romp over Northwestern, Jalen requested an NFL evaluation. Relatives and close friends told him he was great, clearly better than more famous all-American linebackers. Professional analysts said careful now, don’t leave school early and plunge into the draft. You don’t project as a first-rounder. You’d probably fall below big money.

Jalen, wise beyond his years, chose his college senior season. He earned his degree, major in recreation and sport management, minor in business administration. He would take three African-American history courses for enlightenment. He would finish unfinished stuff, help push Tennessee football over the top.

He said his only focus for this season was greatness in everything, on and off the field. He would be a mentor. He would show the NFL what it was missing.

You know how that turned out. He did not finish spring practice. His arm was in a sling, labrum torn again, two summer repairs. The final blow came in the Ohio game, second quarter, downed and lost during punt coverage.

Jalen had shoulder problems all along. He was hurt in high school. He missed a lot of practice. Soon after his arrival in Knoxville, surgeons made a fix.

He played mostly special teams as a freshman. He blocked a Georgia punt. He became a star.

“He’s really cerebral, a really smart man,” said Tommy Thigpen, coach of linebackers. “Really understands situational football.”

Career landmarks? He intercepted one pass. It was against Florida. He gave up number 34 because young Darrin Kirkland really wanted it. He wears pink shoelaces in memory of a grandmother. He was in on 21 tackles against Oklahoma last season.

He made 13 in the Battle at Bristol. He tried to play against the Gators when he wasn’t able.

He had a pithy quote about setbacks: “It really pours when it rains.”