Joy to the world: Optimism restored

Joy to the world. Good times have returned.

All together now, one more round of “Rocky Top” – even with the dreaded woo.

Across all of Big Orange Country, and in several far-flung places, Tennessee football fans are celebrating the new year and the new outlook.

The Volunteer victory in the “meaningless third-level bowl game” made a wonderful impact on orange-and-gray psyche. The lingering pain from that loss in November has dwindled. Well, somewhat.

The team bounced back and inspired the multitude to follow. Optimism has been restored. My friend Oscar says he may even renew his season tickets.

The win over Nebraska was more convincing than the score. Tennessee had more speed. Tennessee had more enthusiasm. Tennessee had Derek Barnett and Joshua Dobbs.

The senior quarterback was not pin-point perfect in passing but he hit the big one. He ran for three touchdowns. He received the MVP trophy. Two harsh critics surrendered and agreed the performance was somewhat better than acceptable. One did keep count of overthrows.

The celebration when Barnett induced the record-setting sack was one for the ages. If you have a photo, frame it. Save the scene in your memory bank. The entire team ran onto the field to congratulate the warrior and share the moment. He was surrounded with respect. It was beautiful.

I think it is safe to say nothing like that has ever happened at Tennessee. Through the decades, few have had a Barnett-style engine. He is truly relentless. Great tailbacks and Peyton have claimed most of the applause. This was different.

I and others said the Music City Bowl did not matter, that the Vols of 2016 had already established their identity. This was not a good team. It struggled with Appalachian State before injuries were a factor. It was not ready to play when the Florida game started. Fate awarded the win at Georgia.

Alabama rubbed faces in the turf. Tennessee suffered two embarrassing upsets. One cost a trip to the Sugar Bowl, deserved or not.

I and others said the season ended with the loss at Vanderbilt and it was time to begin next year. I and others were wrong. The Vols actually used December. They went after Nebraska with a fierceness seldom seen.

Mistakes gave the Cornhuskers two touchdowns but the defense did not collapse. Josh Malone was tough enough in the clutch.

The triumph was comforting, even therapeutic, for Butch Jones. He thanked Tennessee fans who kept the faith. He said the net result was “an illustration of progress.”

I wouldn’t go that far. The Vols finished with nine wins, same as last year, short of expectations. Defensive statistics were a disaster.

The offensive line showed some improvement. Dobbs and the passing game got better. Bowl success pulled the fat from the fire. The hot seat is cool enough for the coach to stop squirming.

The “meaningless” victory was meaningful. Three consecutive wins over Big 10 foes might sway some neutrals. As he did previously, Butch will turn this into another building block, oops, brick.

Winter workouts will have a purpose. Some days may even be fun. Recruiting will get a late boost. Coaches, players and fans can look forward to spring practice.

Some time back, I said eight wins were not enough. Nine feels some better.