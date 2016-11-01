Reality has arrived

The crash you heard the other day, the one with breaking glass and breaking hearts, was reality settling in at Tennessee.

It was almost certainly the end of championship fairy tales, all that tall talk about sweeping the SEC East, big trip to Atlanta and maybe upsetting Alabama in the rematch. Total optimists thought that might launch Tennessee into the national playoff.

Sure thing.

We now know the Vols are not a championship team. They never were but for a while, they lived on borrowed time. They are error-prone. The offensive line is not good enough. Enthusiasm has been damaged by frustration. Some strategy is suspect.

One fan called the entire operation a hoax. Smoke and mirrors.

Injuries have obviously taken a toll. Injuries are forever part of the game but there must be a reason for the unusual number at Tennessee. Analysis is under way.

There is no simple explanation for lack of discipline, for blocks in the back on kick returns, for the regression of Joshua Dobbs, for loss of containment on opposing sweeps, for inexcusable blunders.

The coach says net results are unacceptable. There were warning signs.

The Vols are fortunate to be 5-3 and almost bowl eligible. Do you remember how they beat Appalachian State? It was borderline incredible to watch middle-leaguers win in the trenches.

The ending was lost and found. In overtime on a very unsettling opening evening at Neyland Stadium, Dobbs fumbled while trying to fly into the end zone.

Several people dived for the football. For at least two seconds, the entire season hung in the balance. Officials dug around in the pile. Jalen Hurd had the prize. Touchdown!

If a Mountaineer had found it, the game would have been lost and months of monumental dreams would have become a nightmare. Many breathed a proverbial sigh of relief.

The Battle of Bristol was a form of football suicide. Virginia Tech gained more yards but lost by three touchdowns. Penalties and turnovers were deadly. Vol Nation smiled as if we had all done something.

There was nothing smiley about the Ohio game. Lowlight was Jalen Reeves-Maybin suffering another shoulder injury – while covering a kick. Butch Jones explained that the youngsters weren’t ready for such serious business as special teams.

The coach conceded his team was sloppy. He didn’t try to explain the high-wire act, five fumbles but none lost.

Living dangerously and winning ugly still added up to 3-0. In the fine print, the Vols were 101st in the country in total offense, 109th in passing and below the middle of the pack on rushing defense. Something was wrong.

On the last Saturday in September, Tennessee stopped 11 years of losing to Florida. Hooray. That the Vols trailed 21-0 before they joined the fight didn’t seem to matter.

The remarkable victory over Georgia may become the highlight of Jones’ coaching career. The Bulldogs had the game won but Dobbs, at the last second, threw the ball as far as he could and Jauan Jennings caught it. Miracles do happen.

The bubble broke at Texas A&M. Tennessee self-destructed. Seven was the magic number.

The Vols barely had a healthy quorum against Alabama and were overwhelmed.

Open date was supposed to be the cure-all. It wasn’t.

Summation: Some teams, Kentucky and maybe even Vanderbilt, are improving. It is that time of year. Other teams, ________ for example, are not. Your choice to fill in the blank.

