Repeat after me: Eight is good, nine is better

We just don’t get it.

I have been informed that I was wrong, that eight wins is a good year. All over America, 8-4 is a good season. At The Shopper News, we obviously expect too much.

LaTroy Lewis, fifth-year senior citizen and one of the really good guys on the Tennessee team, sounds on script when he says the 2016 campaign was “definitely not a disappointment.”

Are you serious?

LaTroy thinks numerous football friends around the country would trade for the Volunteers’ eight in a New York minute. Lewis actually said in a heartbeat.

It seems some of his friends are stuck at five, six or seven.

“To win eight games in the Southeastern Conference, and the type of opponents we have played this year, is really an accomplishment.”

Time out. Let’s do a recount. Tennessee roared from three touchdowns behind and flogged Florida. Tennessee lost the Georgia game in the last minute and miraculously won it back in the closing seconds.

Despite the defense giving up most of a mile, the Vols put down Missouri and Kentucky. Hooray. Count ’em.

That makes Tennessee’s total of SEC victories one-two-three-four. The way I see it, Texas A&M, Alabama, South Carolina and Vanderbilt were just four SEC losses – even though they looked worse. One was in overtime on the seventh turnover, one by stunning proportions, more overwhelming than the final score. One was a two-touchdown upset. You know who absolutely ruined November.

Four-four fits the progressive pattern. In four seasons, Butch Jones is 14-18 in the league. If all goes well, in a year or three, he’ll be back to even.

The past month has been difficult for the coach. His declaration that the Volunteers were champions of life turned into a national joke. Ha, ha.

You and I knew what he meant and that he was sincere when he said it, but the timing was all wrong. The multitude was still focused on the big one that got away, the championship of the SEC East.

This may not be true but Butch supposedly had his feelings hurt. He felt unappreciated. To make him feel better, his agent supposedly floated the thought of a modest raise and contract extension (before dearly beloved Dave Hart departs). Ha-ha wasn’t enough. That idea triggered ha-ha-ha.

Along came the horrendous mountain fire and somebody said Butch was going to donate his $100,000 bowl bonus to Gatlinburg relief. It was a set-up. Somebody else said he should, that he didn’t deserve a reward for falling short of the Sugar Bowl.

Before that discussion got ugly, the university issued a denial. Butch was not going to donate his bonus. That really helped.

Now comes the moment of truth, the final straw or the end of an exciting topsy-turvy year, the return to Nashville, spotlight appearance in the Music City Bowl against big, bad Nebraska.

I have set aside seven seconds for you to consider what will happen if the Vols lose.

Time’s up.

Even the ultra-positive LaTroy Lewis, defensive lineman, team loyalist, might finally be disappointed. Some would undoubtedly scream, amid much gnashing of teeth.

Hopefully, the proximity of Sunday and a new year would discourage profanity and excessive strong drink.

Think how much better we’ll all feel if Tennessee gets win number nine. No hangover. No need to repent. Instead of a winter of discontent, we can look to the future, at least one defensive tackle off rehab, corners and safeties looking back for air balls, great expectations at quarterback, maybe an SEC East title.

Oops, none of that. Stop it! Don’t go there.

Too much optimism is what got us in trouble in the first place.

Marvin West invites reader reaction

His address is westwest6@netzero.com.