Same old scene: Vandy chance to ruin UT season

Here we go again, familiar scene, Vanderbilt eagerly awaiting the Tennessee visit. This time the Commodores seek bowl eligibility.

As always, they see a chance to inflict damage and consternation. So it has been for 90 years. The result is almost always the same. Tennessee wins.

This could be an exception. There have been a few in Nashville:

1932: Scoreless tie was the only blot on a perfect season.

1948: Vandy won 28-6 in a rare down year (4-4-2) for Robert Neyland. Fans fretted that the General was out of touch. He didn’t seem too worried. His freshmen beat the varsity in most scrimmages.

1954: Tennessee went 0-4 in November and lost to the Commodores, 26-0. It was Harvey Robinson’s final game as coach. The post-game fight was exciting.

1964: Vandy won 7-0 and stuck Doug Dickey with a losing season. The home team ran the Statue of Liberty play, a naked reverse. Coaches nicknamed it Sally Rand after the famous stripper of that era.

1974: Tennessee and Vanderbilt “fought” to a 21-21 tie. Weather was miserable in Nashville. There were highlights. Condredge Holloway and Tommy West linked up on an 81-yard pass play that didn’t score.

Vandy was eight up in the final minutes when Barry Burton dropped a perfect punt snap. It hit him in the hands, bounced off his chest and fell to the ground. The Vols got the ball at the 12 with 47 seconds remaining.

Stanley Morgan scored. Tennessee needed two to tie. Holloway threw to Larry Seivers, the receiver who could catch anything he could touch.

A forever question emerged: Did he catch this one? The simple answer is the nearest official raised both hands skyward. That generally means touchdown.

Seivers’ explanation: “The ball hit me right in the hands. It was raining and freezing cold; I couldn’t feel my hands. And the ball rolled down my body so nice that it probably looked like I was tucking it in. But I didn’t catch it. I went to the sideline with my head down.”

The game was not televised. Surprise, surprise, there was no replay.

As fans booed and Vandy coaches waved their arms, West and at least three Commodores engaged in fisticuffs. Others joined in. Whether Larry caught the ball became secondary.

As we survivors finally departed Dudley Field, most agreed Tennessee had won a tie.

1982: The Commodores triumphed, 28-21. Vandy fans later selected the game as their No. 1 favorite from half a century of combat. John Majors didn’t see it that way.

The coach, to this day, remembers the 65-yard pass play that carried to the UT 8 and spoiled a really good contest. The home team surged ahead with 2:58 remaining. The Vols fought back and threatened. The ending was sad. Alan Cockrell was sacked. Four seconds remained. Cockrell threw toward Willie Gault. The pass was batted down.

2012: Vanderbilt had a good third quarter, three touchdowns before Tennessee made a first down. The home team won 41-18 but did not spoil a good season. Not much could have happened to make it much worse than it already was.

Correction: Coach James Franklin called a “kneel down” at the end to avoid running up the score and being accused of unsportsmanlike conduct. Giving Tennessee an out was very embarrassing.

The beatdown was the seventh SEC loss for Derek Dooley’s Volunteers. Nothing like that had previously happened. The conference was formed in 1933.

Vanderbilt is an important part of Tennessee history. Long, long ago it was a measuring stick. When the proverbial worm turned, it took off in the new direction. Tennessee eventually won 22 in a row. The Vols once prevailed by 65-0.

Then came 2005, when Tennessee couldn’t make one lousy yard to move the chains, keep the ball and save the day. I am not over that.

This game might be an emotional mismatch. If the Vols win, people will say so-what.

If the Vols lose – oh my, seek immediate help.

Marvin West invites reader reaction.

His address is westwest6@netzero.com.