Tennessee is recruiting a two-sport star

Tennessee football is recruiting a multi-talented athlete from Mobile, Ala., Bubba Thompson, with the promise that he can also play baseball in his spare time.

That prompted an avid follower of Tennessee recruiting to ask if dual-sports stars are out of style. The answer is yes.

Football is almost a year-round game. Bubba is a quarterback. That doubles time demands. Of course he could skip most of spring football practice but that would slow primary development.

Until this fall, young Thompson thought he was an outfielder with professional potential, 6-2 and 185, sprinter speed, quick bat, medium power, very good arm, partial scholarship offer from Auburn, commitment to the Tigers.

Previous football seasons have been plagued or eliminated by injuries. This one has been great, No. 1 team in the state, 69 percent completions for 2,894 yards and 37 touchdowns. He has rushed for 494 yards and five TDs. He’s been intercepted five times. Sacks? Ends and linebackers can’t catch him.

Central Florida and Troy were first and second to offer football scholarships. Tommy Thigpen invited Bubba to visit Knoxville. Bubba was impressed. UT coaches were impressed. One day later, Bubba had a big-time football offer. That caused rivals to open eyes.

Bubba canceled his pledge to Auburn baseball. He returned to UT for a second visit. Sometime soon, he’ll get to decide if he would really turn down the MLB draft to play football.

In years long gone, multi-sports stars were prominent in college athletics. Jim Brown was an All-American at Syracuse in football and lacrosse. Bo Jackson was legendary in Auburn football and baseball.

Danny Ainge of Brigham Young won the John Wooden Award as the top player in NCAA basketball. While in college, he played parts of three baseball seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. Danny was better in baskets.

Gene Conley, 6-8, was big in basketball and baseball at Washington State. He is the only man to win a world championship in both sports, pitcher for the Braves, forward for the Celtics.

Bob Hayes, football and track, Florida A&M, ended up with two Olympic gold medals and 71 NFL touchdowns plus a Super Bowl ring.

Dave Winfield was drafted to play professional football, basketball and baseball out of the University of Minnesota. Deion Sanders played football and baseball and ran track at Florida State. He is the only man in history to play in the World Series (Atlanta) and Super Bowls (49ers and Cowboys).

Tennessee has had dual-sport stars – Ron Widby, Condredge Holloway, Todd Helton, Alan Cockrell, Richmond Flowers, Willie Gault, Chip Kell, Doug Atkins, Herky Payne, Bert Rechichar, long list.

Widby was a basketball captain and football punter (NFL) who played baseball and golf for fun.

Holloway, quarterback and shortstop, was even better in high school basketball, according to Wooden.

Helton was a quarterback and the best baseball player in the NCAA on his way to a great pro career.

Cockrell was the first Vol freshman to start at quarterback. A serious knee injury led to the eventual decision that baseball was his future.

Flowers was a very good football player (NFL) who carried Tennessee colors around the world as a hurdler.

Gault was a splendid receiver (11 years in the NFL) and hurdler-sprinter. Kell was a College Hall of Fame lineman who once held the UT record in the shot put.

Atkins thought he was a basketball player. He scored 38 in a freshman game. Bob Neyland made him somewhat more famous in football. No question Doug was multi-talented. He once high-jumped 6-7 in an SEC track meet (without bothering to practice).

Payne and Rechichar were excellent in football and comparable in baseball – when both sports were big at Tennessee.

Sorry you missed Bob Foxx. He was a shining star in football, baseball and basketball, 1938-40.

Marvin West invites reader response.

His address is westwest6@netzero.com.