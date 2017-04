Jimmy Duncan has lost it and is no longer fit to serve Rep. Jimmy Duncan has an op-ed in the local McPaper explaining how the League of Women Voters is some sort of vast left-wing conspiracy to u... read more... R. Neal

Trump's plan to kill Energy Star could benefit his properties "You bet your life that it is (a conflict)," Norman Ornstein, a political scientist at the American Enterprise Institute, said of defunding ... read more... jbr

Marsha Blackburn: Physical Wall Not Necessary Along Mexico Rep. Marsha Blackburn-R-Tenn., tells MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that the border wall doesn’t have to be a physical wall but it can be a combi... read more... jbr

Arts without the NEA South Dakota is one example of how the states and local communities would be negatively affected by the elimination of the National Endowme... read more... bizgrrl

AP interview of Trump Transcript of AP interview with Trump ... read more... Mike Knapp

Scientists consider running for office from PBS News Hour ... On Thursday morning, around 80 people filled a hall in Washington, D.C., for lessons in campaigning for local school ... read more... jbr

Samantha Bee ... Pretty good Samantha Bee episode ... Full Frontal with Samantha Bee ... read more... jbr

Happy (?) earth day and science march There isn't a planet B. Or perhaps there is and it is shaking in its asthenosphere that we will find it... It binds us all regardless of et... read more... Mike Knapp

Film screening and disucussion: Documentary "13th" by Ana DuVernay What: Film screening and disucussion: Documentary "13th" by Ana DuVernay When: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 - 6:30pm Whe... read more... Janus