Study: Air Pollution Is Linked to Diabetes The study from a team at the University of Southern California found that Latino children living in areas with higher levels of air polluti... read more... jbr

Ed Week: Senate confirms Betsy DeVos, amid unprecedented pushback She's faced massive opposition from the civil rights community, educators, parents, and many in the general public--but she's squeaked by. H... read more... Tamara Shepherd

Knox Co. Parks & Rec budget priorities Sandra Clark: "...we’re paying about $310,000 for people to plan and manage a $300,000 budget for purchases and projects." Sounds out of w... read more... R. Neal

Forget Punxsutawney Phil Saw a Red-winged Blackbird on the back porch feeder. First sign of spring. (Except maybe the daffodils that have been blooming for about a m... read more... R. Neal

Blue states carrying Red states? In a Washington Post article by Fareed Zakaria, According to the Brookings Institution, the 500 counties won by Clinton produced 64 percent ... read more... bizgrrl

84 Lumber Super Bowl ad follow-up 84 Lumber had an ad during the airing of Super Bowl LI. It was interesting, almost confusing, about building a wall between the U.S. and Mex... read more... bizgrrl

Germany's Spiegel - Trump: existential threat to German sovereignty & global democracy From his position as chair of the Senate foreign relations committee Sen. Bob Corker (865-637-4180) must answer whether it is worth dismantl... read more... Mike Knapp

$2500 reward offered for info on bald eagle shootings I don't get what generates the desire to shoot a bald eagle. One in Megs County and another in Rhea County The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Servic... read more... jbr

KCS closed REMAINDER OF WEEK due to illness My goodness. My teacher-daughter phoned moments ago to report that KCS will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday due to illness. Said over 500... read more... Tamara Shepherd