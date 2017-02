Louisville Point Park Eagle? We were over at Louisville Point Park a couple of weeks ago and saw a mature Bald Eagle. We watched it for about half an hour. We've been b... read more... R. Neal

Thought for the day: Trump's redeeming value Trump's redeeming value to America is that he makes George W. Bush look like a genius. That's something, I guess. ... read more... R. Neal

PAINFUL More idiocy than I can stand! Jim Wright does Gawd's work in breaking down the painful linguistic idiocy that is DJT's normal speaking patte... read more... cafkia

Traffic deaths expected to have hit troubling milestone It may be some other things, my personal view is it is for the most part distracted driving related. Cell phones, etc. from CNN ... The Nati... read more... jbr

Employees Across U.S. Fired After Joining Day Without Immigrants Protest from NBC ... In Nolensville, Tennessee, nearly 20 employees at Bradley Coatings, Incorporated — a commercial painting company — were l... read more... jbr

Concerns linger over future of AMSE after land transfer I think this is sort of thing that belongs on South Waterfront instead of residential apartment buildings OAK RIDGE - Dozens of supporters ... read more... jbr

Study: Some ER doctors overprescribe opoids Kaiser Health News: How Long You Stay On Opioids May Depend On The Doctor You See In the E.R. Within the same hospital, some doctors are thr... read more... R. Neal

The Great Backyard Bird Count is underway The 2017 Great Backyard Bird Count is underway. Go here to submit your observations. So far there are 66,486 observations submitted with 479... read more... R. Neal

Wireless charging for your Kindle Paperwhite You can setup wireless charging on your Kindle Paperwhite for about $20, or less if you already have a QI wireless charging pad. First you'l... read more... R. Neal