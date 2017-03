Road work While attending a meeting on local road and greenway projects, I heard the following: Regarding road work on Alcoa Highway near Montlake Roa... read more... bizgrrl

Severe weather alert for East Tennessee From the National Weather Service... A significant outbreak of severe weather is possible today as a strong cold front sweeps into the regio... read more... R. Neal

Craig Fitzhugh for governor? House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh is considering a run for governor of Tennessee. Issues mentioned on his website. Bio from Wikipedia.... read more... bizgrrl

Senior discount 'retiring' I'd say 'being executed' is a more appropriate term ... ... read more... michael kaplan

MTSU poll: Tennesseans don't like Obamacare Tom Humphrey has the summary of the latest MTSU poll. It appears Tennesseans are against Obamacare: Sixty-one percent of Tennessee voters ha... read more... R. Neal

Buoyed By Anti-Trump Activism, Democrat Wins Delaware Special Election A state senate seat in Delaware Folks are passionate ... An army of volunteers, many from out of state, flooded the state Senate district fo... read more... jbr

Sean Spicer recently checked his aides' cell phones Then, with White House counsel Don McGahn standing by, Spicer asked his staff to provide him with their cell phones so he could ensure they ... read more... jbr

Come learn about SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) What: Come learn about SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) When: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - 7:30pm Where: Library in Thaw Hall, ... read more... Janus

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean to run for governor of Tennessee Dean, 61, is the first Democrat to enter the governor’s race and he would be the first viable candidate the party has fielded for either g... read more... jbr