1983 60 Minutes interview with Grace Hopper Grace Hopper What is a nanosecond? 11.8 inches, the maximum distance electricity could travel in a billionth of a second. What is a microsec... read more... bizgrrl

NYT - Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts With Russian Intelligence Michael Schmidt, Mark Mazzetti, Matt Apuzzo in the NYT Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts With Russian Intelligence WASHINGTON — P... read more... Mike Knapp

No ACA exchange options in Knox area after this year? Even if there is no Obamacare repeal this year, it appears that Knoxville area residents and perhaps the entre state will be without any ACA... read more... R. Neal

Lake Oroville dam (CA) auxiliary spillway crumbling it worked fine until it had to be used, in which case it didn’t work so well,” said U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove. Sheesh. En... read more... bizgrrl

NYT: The 'Caddyshack' President It just gets better. Mr. Trump held a meeting with Mr. Abe and their entourages out in the open in the club dining terrace, examining docume... read more... bizgrrl

Trump's NatSec advisor Michael Flynn resigns NYT and WaPo reporting that NatSec director Michael Flynn has resigned after it became clear he lied about the content of his calls during ... read more... Mike Knapp

Nearly one-third of TN high schoolers graduated without all course requirements in 2015 from WBIR ... About one-third of high school students from Tennessee graduated in 2015 without earning certain course credit requirements, a... read more... jbr

Knox County Democrats District 2 (near north Knoxville neighborhoods) What: Knox County Democrats District 2 (near north Knoxville neighborhoods) When: Saturday, February 18, 2017 - 1:00pm Where: Fo... read more... Mark Harmon

ACA opponents go back to the beginning OMG, they are starting from the beginning. At a town hall in New Port Richey, Florida, Bill Akins, secretary of the Pasco county Republican ... read more... bizgrrl