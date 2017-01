NY and Rhode Island want to make tuition free CNN On Monday, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo became the second governor to propose a free tuition policy at public colleges this year,... read more... jbr

What a Joke National Comedy Festival to benefit ACLU What: What a Joke National Comedy Festival to benefit ACLU When: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 7:30pm Where: Pilot Light and Pret... read more... tennesseevaluesauthority

Downtown Knoxville ACLU Benefit What: Downtown Knoxville ACLU Benefit When: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 6:00pm Where: Scruffy City Hall, Market Square Forward... read more... R. Neal

Some Inauguration Day tips... Domestic Psychology has some great tips for Inauguration Day... Bottom line: "...refuse to normalize PE45" ... read more... R. Neal

These 8 men are richer than 3.6 billion people combined CNN ... Eight men now control as much wealth as the world's poorest 3.6 billion people, according to a new report from Oxfam International. ... read more... jbr

Martin Luther King Jr. Day President Obama: "Those who dismiss the magnitude of the progress that has been made dishonor the courage of all who marched and struggled t... read more... R. Neal

Roger Kane Insists our Legislature is Incredibly Diverse Here is yesterday's East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists' Legislative Luncheon (Sat. Jan. 14, 2017). Here are some highlights... read more... Mark Harmon

Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) on secularists While being questioned during the confirmation hearings for attorney general, Sen. Sessions (R-AL), had to respond to questions regarding ha... read more... bizgrrl

Does Trump know nothing about our land? "I don't see this President-elect as a legitimate president," [John] Lewis, a Georgia Democrat, [civil rights icon and U.S.Representative], ... read more... bizgrrl