Number of People Enrolled in ACA Marketplaces in 2016, by Congressional District From Kaiser Family Foundation ... State: Tennessee District: 2, Knoxville Party of Representative: Republican Estimated Marketplace enro... read more... jbr

Obamacare Saved Thousands From Colon Cancer Death, Report Finds The Affordable Care Act likely extended the lives of thousands of seniors who took advantage of free screening exams and were diagnosed wi... read more... jbr

What a Joke National Comedy Festival raises almost $50,000 nationally for ACLU Thank you, Knoxville. We all needed the laugh, apparently. On Inauguration weekend, Knoxville joined with 33 other cities across the United... read more... tennesseevaluesauthority

The shameful truth: Democrats share the blame for DeVos Washington Post: Democrats reject her, but they helped pave the road to education nominee DeVos ...the record shows that Democrats can't jus... read more... R. Neal

Sinkhole closes Alcoa Hwy northbound Alcoa Hwy northbound lanes are closed due to a sinkhole. According to Bount Co. officials, the affected area is just past Pellissippi Parkwa... read more... R. Neal

Cades Cove today (Click image for bigger...) ... read more... R. Neal

Paying attention v1 - defunding data collection HR 482 H.R.482 - To nullify certain regulations and notices of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and for other purposes. We h... read more... Mike Knapp

Trump says he will help middle class working people... ...but the first thing he does in office is to roll back a pending mortgage payment reduction for millions and make it harder for lower inco... read more... R. Neal

So this is how it's gonna be After giving what even George Will called "the most dreadful inaugural address in history" on Friday, Trump doubled down yesterday with a bi... read more... R. Neal