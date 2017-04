SoKno nightclub shutdown for "extremely violent behavior" Judge Steve Sword ordered Sunnight Lounge, located at 1045 Maryville Pike, shut down based on gang activity, shootings, and extremely violen... read more... bizgrrl

Sun Records You know the story. Your may have been there. (We have.) You may have the box set. (I do.) But seriously, check out the Sun Records TV mini-... read more... R. Neal

Haven't seen a good Bat Boy reference lately... ...but Twitter comes to the rescue. Breaking #fakenews! Tomorrow’s Weekly World News cover revealed! #TrumpRussia #LockHimUp #TheResistanc... read more... Andy Axel

City releases short term rental ordinance draft, public meeting April 4th City of Knoxville press release... CITY RELEASES DRAFT ORDINANCE ON SHORT-TERM RENTALS In advance of a public meeting next week, the City of... read more... R. Neal

Friday Bird Blogging Cardinals. Click image for bigger and a photo of her mate. ... read more... R. Neal

Blount ammo plant expansion deal not happening according to reports UPDATE: In a follow up story, the Maryville Daily Times reports that the project is still "on track." A Blount Partnership official is quote... read more... R. Neal

Dogwood Arts Festival - Trails & Gardens open today The Dogwood Trails and Gardens open today. The Fountain City trail is the featured trail this year. The Dogwood trees are starting to bloom... read more... bizgrrl

More states (not TN) considering Medicaid expansion Georgia, Utah, and Maine are now seeking to expand Medicaid. Virginia and North Carolina Democratic Governors are battling Republican legisl... read more... bizgrrl

I-85 closed in Atlanta after bridge collapse A massive fire underneath a bridge on I-85 just north of Atlanta caused the bridge to collapse. I-85 is closed. There are no reported injuri... read more... R. Neal