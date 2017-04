Regulating short term rentals in Knoxville The City of Knoxville is proposing to start regulating short term rentals. WATE reports that "Airbnb says 66,000 visitors stayed in rentals ... read more... bizgrrl

Be nice, or get your IoT device bricked So, a guy gives a smart garage door opener a one star review on Amazon, gets his device bricked. The company (Garadget, which sounds like a ... read more... R. Neal

More cuts at the KNS According to the nascent Knoxville Media Watch blog, virtually all advertising/sales employees at the Knoxville News Sentinel are being requ... read more... R. Neal

Insanity Tesla's market cap ($47.8 billion) has exceed Ford's ($44.8 billion), making Tesla the second largest U.S. automaker in terms of valuation. ... read more... R. Neal

Green roofs in France ... ... read more... michael kaplan

Pedestrian deaths on the rise U.S. pedestrian deaths rose sharply for the second year in a row in 2016, ... Last year saw an 11 percent rise in pedestrian deaths over 20... read more... bizgrrl

BREAKING: New candidate announces for Governor ... read more... R. Neal

SoKno nightclub shutdown for "extremely violent behavior" Judge Steve Sword ordered Sunnight Lounge, located at 1045 Maryville Pike, shut down based on gang activity, shootings, and extremely violen... read more... bizgrrl

Sun Records You know the story. Your may have been there. (We have.) You may have the box set. (I do.) But seriously, check out the Sun Records TV mini-... read more... R. Neal