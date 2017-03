Blount County Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Drop-In What: Blount County Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Drop-In When: Friday, March 24, 2017 - 9:00am Where: : Children's ... read more... Janus

Happy Pi Day! Speaking of math... 3.1415926535897932384626433832795028841971693993751058209749445923078164062862089986280348253421170679821480865132823066... read more... R. Neal

Powel math teacher cracks code Jimmy Waters, a math teacher at Powell High School, has decoded an encrypted message that Adobe has been displaying from atop their headquar... read more... R. Neal

CBO report: 14 million fewer insured by 2018 under GOP health care bill Fourteen million more Americans would be uninsured under the House Republican health care bill than under Obamacare in 2018, rising to 24 mi... read more... jbr

Octavia Butler's Kindred: An Evening Discussion What: Octavia Butler's Kindred: An Evening Discussion When: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 - 6:30pm Where: East Tennessee History ... read more... eellis

"Worm of Wall Street" The iconic Wall Street bull’s downtown bachelor pen went coed Tuesday. The surprise installation of a new bronze statue, a 4-foot-tall you... read more... bizgrrl

Law Aims to Protect Medicare Patients from Surprise Hospital Bill "I was mugged. I feel like it's an appropriate word to use," said Bricout, who got socked with a $28,000 bill because her doctor categorized... read more... jbr

Unemployment increases in all 95 Tennessee counties As reported by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, January 2017 County Unemployment Rates Rise Across the State. This is a co... read more... bizgrrl

Sanders supporters played by Russian trolls By late October, Mattes said he’d traced 40 percent of the domain registrations for the fake news sites he saw popping up on pro-Sanders p... read more... R. Neal