Dobbs in the house

Fountain City Elementary invited former UT quarterback Josh Dobbs to read to students during Dr. Seuss Month in March. Dobbs’ schedule wouldn’t allow for the visit but he kept the school that is tucked away in the heart of Fountain City on his mind.

“Josh hated that he missed reading to the students and called us to see if he could stop by before he leaves to begin his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” said principal Tina Holt. She was touched that Dobbs didn’t forget the school and wanted to come out and see the students.

Dobbs spoke briefly with the group, reminding them of the importance of taking pride in their education, continuing to learn over the summer and surrounding themselves with good friends. After the assembly, he posed for photos with each class at the school, putting smiles on the faces of many students and staff members.

Before Dobbs stepped on stage, principal Holt informed the group that the school was named an Imagine Nation World-Class School for 2015-2016. They were in the top 40 schools out of thousands across the nation. With that good news and the ending of testing for third- through fifth-graders, Holt and assistant Renee Rupeka broke out in a dance party with each grade to get the assembly started.