Brantley undecided on seeking re-election

A political conundrum has surfaced two years ahead of the 2018 elections.

Knox County Commissioner Ed Brantley confirmed Monday that he’s undecided on whether to seek re-election to Seat 11, one of two at-large seats on the commission. Former commissioner R. Larry Smith has already named a treasurer and is raising money as a candidate for Seat 11.

Commissioner Bob Thomas, who holds at-large Seat 10, has announced his candidacy for county mayor, leaving his seat open in 2018. Both Brantley and Thomas are eligible to run for a second term on the commission.

When contacted, Brantley, 70, said, “I haven’t made up my mind, yet everyone has announced for my seat.” He said Ivan Harmon and “some woman” have also mentioned running. A check at the Election Commission shows Smith as the only candidate to name a treasurer for Seat 11. Larsen Jay, who founded Random Acts of Flowers, is also exploring a race for an at-large seat.

Smith said he picked Seat 11 rather than Seat 10 because it could become the tie-breaker on a close roll-call vote. He said his eight years on the Metropolitan Planning Commission and another eight years as county commissioner from District 7 make him especially suited to hold an at-large seat.

He announced early so he could start raising money. “In four weeks, I’ve raised $52,300 with another $20,000 pledged,” he said. His budget is $175,000. Smith’s fund-raising has triggered calls to Brantley to see if he’s seeking re-election.

“They’re calling me and I’m saying I’ve not made up my mind,” said Brantley.

He expects to decide “this time next year.”

Political scuttlebutt had Brantley helping Thomas, with neither seeking re-election, and then taking a job in his administration. Brantley said he strongly supports Thomas for mayor but no job has been offered. “Maybe I can help Bob more on the commission.”