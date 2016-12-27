‘Cash for Classrooms’ ready to launch

I helped give away $5,000 last week, and I’ve got to say it was fun.

Angela Floyd, who operates dance and music studios off Callahan Road and in West Knoxville, decided to celebrate her 20th anniversary in business by giving $2,000 to schools.

Called “cash for classrooms,” she asked the Shopper to help with publicity.

We ramped it up a bit and found more sponsors. Soon we had sold some advertising (always a good thing for a newspaper) and had $5,000 to award to schools in increments of $250.

We got some 40 applications for the 20 grants, so selecting the winners was tough. We looked for creativity, impact on the most kids and geographic diversity.

(Did you win? Don’t ask. Angela was notifying everyone via email.)

Knox County’s Great Schools Partnership agreed to be the fiscal agent. Yay!

So the checks will be mailed and sometime after the winter break we’ll jump in the van and drive by the winning classrooms to say hello and get some photos. We’ll share all 20 winners in all Shopper zones so teachers can see some creative ideas.

And we’ll do this again next year. After all, Angela Floyd will be celebrating her 21st anniversary!

Gossip and lies

■ In the city’s tradition of naming buildings and streets for living people, might we suggest choices for the new restrooms on Market Square:

■ The FOP would name them for Nick Della Volpe, the man who wants to take away the pension’s automatic escalator.

■ County cops would select Hugh Holt, Sheriff Jones’ new purchasing agent. What will J.J. try next? To get Holt under the deputies pension plan?

■ We could select Victor Ashe for the men’s unit and Madeline Rogero for the women’s. Feuding for eternity.