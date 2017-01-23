Kane won’t seek re-election

State Rep. Roger Kane says he won’t seek re-election to a fourth term in 2018. He enjoys the work but said he’s tired of the commute to Nashville and spending time away from his family.

Kane, 53, was elected from the state’s new 89th district in 2012. A former schoolteacher, he has made education his primary focus in Nashville. He chairs the House subcommittee on education instruction and programs.

■ Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones is making noises about running for county mayor. He cannot seek re-election in 2018 because of term limits. Hiring Hugh Holt for more money than he was making for Knox County government to do just a portion of the work was a signal that Jones would not again face voters. Perhaps he thinks we’ll forget?

■ Joe Bailey is gearing up to run for Knox County Republican Party chair – with the support of courthouse heavyweights. Bailey is a former Knoxville vice mayor.