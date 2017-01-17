Landscaping project comes to life

Hearty back-slaps and big grins were in order as the Powell Business & Professional Association presented a check for $5,497 for landscaping to Knox County at the PBPA meeting last week. Jim Snowden, assistant director of Engineering & Public Works, accepted the funds.

Kim Severance thanked the PBPA “for holding this money sacred for almost 10 years,” and Snowden said the landscaping project on Emory Road at I-75 was the vision of Lillian Williams, who “raised matching funds for the grant back in 2008 and 2009.”

“I’m just thankful I lived to see this,” said Williams.

Snowden said more than 60 trees and shrubs will be planted on state right-of-way at I-75 and Emory Road by Volunteer Erosion Control, a county vendor. He expects to have everything installed by mid-April.

As time wore on, costs escalated. The winning bid was $40,532 for a project that was estimated at $27,485 to be split 80/20 between the state and PBPA. Knox County kicked in $13,047 to make the difference. (The state’s portion is $21,988 and PBPA’s part is $5,497.)

Severance thanked Snowden for his persistence. “You are too kind,” he said. “I just did my job.”

Snowden said plantings will include evergreens and dogwood trees. The contractor will be responsible for the plants during the first year. The company will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a safety measure in the high-traffic area, Snowden said.