Sheriff’s Merit Council tables Holt

Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones must be mad because he’s term-limited. Why else would he hire Hugh Holt for a purchasing director’s job that never existed and pay him more than even the chief deputy makes?

And last week Jones was back – this time trying to get Holt protected under the Sheriff’s Merit System Council, a system designed to protect deputies and jailers from political fallout.

Merit Council members are volunteers, appointed by Knox County Commission. You don’t get appointed unless the sheriff approves. It just doesn’t happen. So it was a stunning rebuke to Jones when the three-member board tabled his recommendation on Holt, opting to leave the decision to the next sheriff.

Board chair Bill Lindsey read a list of job descriptions and salaries, saying, “These people (who earn less than Holt’s $137,500) put their life on the line and have years of service.

“Let’s not hamstring the new sheriff. JJ is a lame duck. Let’s kick the can down the road 18 months. The history will be there then, and if the new sheriff wants (Holt), let him or her hire him and pay him. Let the new sheriff recommend putting him under the (Merit) System.”

Roy Kruse and Jim Jennings concurred, citing employee morale. It was a rare act of independence that reflected favorably on each council member.

Holt was director of purchasing for Knox County for several years until he resigned under fire. In that role, he oversaw purchasing for the Sheriff’s Office. When Mayor Tim Burchett requested his resignation following an investigation into charges of sexual harassment, Holt was earning roughly $137,000. Jones hired him three days later for $500 more.

In a column Nov. 9, 2016, this writer polled two potential candidates for sheriff when Holt was hired.

Lee Tramel, the sheriff’s chief administrative officer, said it’s the sheriff’s call. “It’s not my position to comment. Look at Hugh’s record six or eight months from now. Has he saved the office money? That will tell the tale.”

Tom Spangler, former chief deputy, said the position is not needed since the county has always handled purchasing. He would prefer to see the money divided among employees. “Some say that’s just $137 each, but I say it’s $137 they didn’t have before.

“Nothing against Hugh, but his hiring was (an affront) to every employee up there.”