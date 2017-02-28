Spangler enters race for sheriff

Tom Spangler is running for sheriff in the May 1, 2018, Republican Primary. The general election is Aug. 2.

Spangler formally announced his candidacy Feb. 23 with a noon rally on the lawn of the courthouse. “This is not a race against Sheriff (Jimmy) Jones. He is term-limited,” Spangler said. “This is an open seat.”

He retired from the sheriff’s office in 2009 after 29 years of service. He was chief deputy for then-Sheriff Tim Hutchison. He has worked as training director for the Blount County sheriff’s office most recently.

Citing changes, specifically technology, during his career, Spangler said law enforcement is a dangerous profession. “We’re struggling to get good people. We need the community’s help. And you should demand good service from the sheriff’s office. The processes should be open and the money spent wisely.”

Spangler said now more than ever the office needs a leader, and “I’m the leader for it.”

He was joined by his wife, Linda, and daughters, Mellony Spangler and Mallory Womble. Several retired officers were sprinkled in the crowd of about 100.