Girlfrans only Oh, girlfrans. My cousin dropped by moments ago with The. Best. Ice cream. Ever. That would be Blue Bell's "Bride's Cake" flavor. Label... read more... Tamara Shepherd

Allison Burchett celebrates "victory"? We are told that Allison Burchett posted this photo on her Instagram account the day she pleaded guilty to several cyberstalking related mis... read more... R. Neal

Speaker Paul Ryan mining red states for dollars In case you missed it, Speaker Paul Ryan is coming to Knoxville for a fundraiser. According to the invitation, a VIP photo reception is $10,... read more... R. Neal

The Cove still closed for extensive cleanup and repairs after storm damage (Photo courtesy of Knox Co. Parks and Rec, more photos at their Facebook page...) The Cove at Concord Park on Northshore Dr. in West Knox s... read more... R. Neal

Supreme Court's next step on gerrymandering could be its biggest yet Overdue by a couple hundred years. Gerrymandering seems to blatantly usurp democracy. "For most Americans, it's obvious that our elected off... read more... jbr

Suttree Park Went to Suttree Park twice this weekend. What are the plans for the riverwalk on the west and east ends of Suttree Park? The west end has a... read more... jbr

Secret Service budget asks for $25M to protect Trump Tower The budget numbers offer the first look into the administration's request for a full year's worth of extra protective resources under Trump,... read more... jbr

Heavy storm came through the area, lots of power outages A strong storm blew through the area last night. Lots of power outages in the area, Knox, Loudon, and Alcoa. As of right now all of Springb... read more... bizgrrl

RIP Gregg Allman Gregg Allman, dead at 69... Very sad news. Contrary to the Rolling Stone headline, the Allman Brothers Band was not a "Southern rock" band.... read more... R. Neal